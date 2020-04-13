MACOMB — Macomb Police reported the arrest of 20-year-old Asante-Imani Johnson and 19-year-old Alexander Zeigler on Tuesday evening for retail theft after allegedly stealing $127.53 in alcohol from Wal-Mart on East Jackson Street.

Being among just a small handful of arrests made since the Governor issued an order for Illinois residents to stay at home, police said the two underage suspects were apprehended by loss prevention around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspects were taken to McDonough County Jail for holding, but bond information is not available at this time.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.