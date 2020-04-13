Two more novel coronavirus cases were reported in Livingston County over the weekend, according to a release from the Livingston County Health Department Monday.

One of the two news cases is from Pontiac, which bring the city's total to 9, according to the state's Department of Public Health website.

The 16th person to test positive in the county is a female in 60s. According to the LCHD release, the woman is recovering at home in isolation. The 17th person to test positive is a male in his 30s. He, too, is recovering at home in isolation.

The health department also continues to stress that these new cases, and any positive test results, will involve the LCHD in investigating and notifying any individuals who might have been exposed to these individuals who tested positive.

As of Monday, the LCHD said it has received 172 COVID-19 test results. Besides the 17 positives, there are 155 negative results. Also, of those who tested positive, 10 are now declared recovered.

Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.

The numbers released by the Illinois Department of Public Health showed 68 deaths and 1,173 new cases between Sunday and Monday. This brought the total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths.

Since the April 8 report, the numbers have been going down each day, with one exception. The numbers reported on April 8 was 1,529 positive results. There were 1,344 reported the next day and the one uptick, to 1,465 cases on Friday. The number dropped to 1,293 in Saturday's report and then to 1,173 on Monday.

The deaths have been fluctuating from 82 last Wednesday to 66 Thursday, 68 in Friday's report and 81 in the Saturday report. There were 74 deaths in Monday's report.

The number of counties reporting a positive case keep rising as Johnson, McDonough, Perry and Warren were added to the list bringing the total to 87 counties reporting at least one case.

As with other releases, the LCHD stresses adherence to the required precautions in order to help protect families and communities, these include:

• Stay home except for essential business, regardless of whether a person is experiencing symptoms.

• Practice social distancing, making sure to stay six feet from others when in public.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you’re sick at home, do your best to self-isolate from others living in the home.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a cleaning spray with at least 70 percent alcohol or a bleach/water solution using a ratio of 1:10.

• If you have experience a cough, difficulty breathing, or a fever, stay home. If your symptoms worsen, call your healthcare provider before leaving your house so that you may be evaluated and provide further direction.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.