A regional healthcare agency sent out a note to clients late last week. In addition to a list of policy adjustments to help prevent the COVID-19 virus, the letter concluded with five suggestions for relieving stress.

Number one on the stress reliever list: "Turn off the news, or limit the amount of time that you watch it. Maybe just do a short check-in once a day."

I can't argue that there aren't panic-prone people out there who are scared to death by each successive news story. But I grew up around people who appreciated the latest news and were glad to live in a community that provided multiple news outlets.

My family subscribed to two daily newspapers. Mom and Dad listened to the 7 a.m. news on radio every morning before Dad went to work.

We all watched the network TV news at 5:30 p.m. and the 6 and 10 p.m. local TV news. We subscribed to a weekly news magazine.

Reading and watching the news was a civic duty akin to attending candidate forums and voting in national and local elections.

My time as a news viewer, listener, and reader made me want to be a part of gathering and producing local news. It was what one of my mentors called "exalted public service.".

This same mentor asserted that any member of the public who attempted to insert himself or herself into the news via a letter to the editor or broadcast commentary was mentally off base. There are also newspeople out there who believe that those who run for political office have mental problems, but I think they're referring to ego.

There was a short period of time when I stopped watching radio and television news. Every story seemed negative to me, the whole news package was a ball of doom and gloom. I don't know whether the product improved or my attitude improved, probably a mixture of both.

While most journalists, I believe, try to present a balanced set of facts, we have no control over public perception. You can have two different people absorb the same news product, and they may have wildly disparate interpretations of what they were just told.

And many of those people are apparently in the target group served by some of our healthcare providers. The news is scaring them because they're not sophisticated media consumers. They can't recognize sensationalism and deal with it appropriately.

These are people who should not be locked in their homes with a steady barrage of CNN or talk radio. For them, the healthcare experts are right: Take a break.

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com.