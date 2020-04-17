Novel coronavirus aside, the Dist. 229 School Board try the novel approach of meeting in person for its April business meeting.

Board President Jeff Johnson announced this week the regular monthly meeting would be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Kewanee High School’s Petersen Auditorium, preceded by a closed session meeting at 6.

Supt. Chris Sullens said the district will take special precautions to ensure attendees’ safety and said the meeting did not violate the guidelines of the state’s group and gathering restrictions.

“The board will actually be sitting on the stage and we’ll even practice social distancing up there,” he said, with board members spaced apart and seated at individual tables. “We thought this would be a safe way to get together.”

The board will discuss executive session business prior to the public being let in through the auditorium’s foyer doors. He said attendees will be asked to sit at least six feet apart in the theater-style seating.

He said the high school had been deeply cleaned and said he expected a small turnout from the public. The meetings rarely draw taxpayers and are usually attended by only principals, staff members, the Star Courier and students being commended by the board.

“It’s the cleanest building the district,” Sullens said. “Nobody’s been in there for six weeks.

Though no agenda was available, Sullens said he and board members would be discussing the status of the district’s e-learning initiatives, as well as how the district will approach upcoming traditional school gatherings that include prom, graduation and summer school.

“We know that some districts have already put off graduations until July,” he said, noting school leaders should know more soon after the anticipated announcement of Gov. J.B. Pritzker on whether the statewide school closure, instituted in March to blunt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, will be extended.

As for summer school, Sullens said that is an important service for students and will likely continue, though it, too, may be delivered through online means.

“For now, nothing’s cancelled, just postponed” pending further information, he said.