The village of Altona will hold their annual clean up day on Friday, May 8th. The schedule for pick-up is 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with all items on the curbside by 6 a.m.

The truck will only make one trip around town so have your items out or you might get missed. All large items need to be broke down. All smaller items need to be in bags or bundled.

This day is for clean-up only and no regular garbage will be taken on clean up day.

This is for Altona residents only and not for any out of towners items.

Items that will NOT be picked up are: tires, batteries, oil, fuel, paint, automotive parts, hazardous items, all electronics, appliances, structural tear downs, ie lumber, concrete, asphalt, landscaping ie, tree limbs, brush, grass clippings etc.

If anyone has any questions, please call 309-879-2613.