Illinois Air National Guard supports COVID-19 Alternate Housing Facilities

SPRINGFIELD-Approximately 20 Airmen from the three Illinois Air National Guard wings are establishing alternate housing facilities in Schaumburg, Springfield, and Mt. Vernon.

The facilities, managed by the Illinois Department of Human Services, offers accommodations for individuals who are COVID-19 positive or awaiting test results and cannot quarantine in their homes due to the risk of exposing family or others.

The mission of the Airmen includes receiving personal protective equipment, and monitoring its use to forecast future needs. In addition to handling logistical support of staff at the facility, the Airmen will provide support to residents who are quarantined and unable to leave their rooms. The Airmen will also be responsible for cleaning the facilities, trash removal, and food deliveries to residents inside quarantine.

Master Sgt. Richard Hembrough, Jacksonville, with the 183rd Air Wing based in Springfield, said his team would travel to their assigned alternate housing site April 16 to begin unloading supplies and working with the staff.

"We plan on working behind the scenes, providing logistical support and serving as runners for any needs the staff have. We do not expect any face-to-face contact with residents," Hembrough said.

There are more than 650 Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen currently on state active duty supporting the State's COVID-19 response including logistics and medical planners at two state operations centers, supporting operations at three community-based test sites, providing medical support at two Illinois prisons, and building and supporting a temporary medical facility at McCormick Place.