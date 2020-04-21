Clay DeBaillie, a junior at Geneseo High School, wanted to do something to thank the medical personnel at Hammond Henry Hospital and police department in Geneseo. He came up with an idea of creating care packages for them. The package included comfort Items such as lotion, toothpaste, toothbrush, Kleenex, and snacks such as granola bars, crackers, and gum. He even included a personal message in each bag.

Clay would like to thank Best Western Hotel and Dr. Fehlman and Hirschfelder in Geneseo and Riverside dentistry in Moline for some of the donations.