Kewanee Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Mikenas was downright giddy Tuesday morning, the day after the city council lamented the uncertainty of several revenue streams as they discussed the coming year’s budget.

“I am happy to announce some good news,” he wrote to local news media, announcing he had just finished processing the 2019 sales tax figures for Kewanee.

“(I) am proud to report we had a great fourth quarter which pushed us over the $200 million mark of retails sales,” he said, a feat Kewanee businesses have not performed since 2009.

Mikenas said the city’s fourth quarter shows $54.5 million in sales compared to $50.6 million during the same period in Fiscal Year 2018.

“We were up 2.8% over 2018 with total sales of $205 million,” he said. “We were up in seven categories, even in one and down in two.”

And while shoppers have been spending and local stores have been busy, the sales revenue information comes one day after Kewanee was added to the list of cities with residents testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

With 36 positive cases reported as of Monday, the health department put out a special notice on Monday urging Henry County residents to pay stricter attention to state restrictions on social distancing.

“It is plain (Henry County) people are not ‘Sheltering At Home’ and conducting correct social distancing measures and practices,” said Duane Stevens, public health administrator of the Henry/Stark County Health Departments.