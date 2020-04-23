Statistics for the number of people in Kewanee testing positive for coronavirus continue to not be included on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s web site.

The IDPH has been keeping track of the state’s cases and reporting them by county and zip code early on in the pandemic, though the website numbers sometime lag local reporting.

While the Henry County Health Department reported 36 positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday, the IDPH website on Wednesday was still reporting a total of 31 cases in Henry County. Also on Wednesday, the local health department increased the county’s total number of cases to 39.

Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said Monday that Kewanee’s numbers had met the five-case threshold used to place a city on the zip code list.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, Kewanee had not bee added to the list, though two other Henry County cities — Colona and Atkinson — have appeared for several days. Atkinson has six reported positive cases and Colona has 10.

The IDPH website also lists the total numbers of people in listed communities who have been tested, with Atkinson health officials testing 19 residents and Colona 58.

In Illinois, as of Wednesday, 33,059 confirmed cases and 1,468 deaths have been reported, with 155,000 tests performed. Chicago has the most positive tests with more than 13,000.

Stark County has reported just one case while Bureau County has eight. The Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center has three reported cases with one having recovered.

In East Moline, 78 people have tested positive and 183 have been tested. In Moline, 73 have tested positive and 250 have been tested.