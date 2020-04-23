Parents of Wethersfield students were informed by letter Wednesday that the district is still considering how the cancellation of the brick-and-mortar school year will effect other normally annual activities.

They also were updated on what the remainder of the school year holds.

“Although in-person learning has been suspended, I can assure you our entire staff remains committed to providing your child with a quality educational experience from now until our May 12 last day of E-learning,” said Supt. Shane Kazubowski. “We ask parents to continue being active partners with our staff members so your child can maximize their E-learning experience.”

Because of the governor’s order closing school buildings for the rest of the year, all of the school’s extracurricular activities, class trips and the high school Honors Breakfast have been cancelled.

Staff members will be calling in May to provide year-end information, such as picking up supplies from lockers/desks, final grades/report cards, returning borrowed Chromebooks and hot spots and goodbye messages to students.

As for other events, the superintendent said the Wethersfield School Board “has already developed contingency plans for prom, high school graduation and 8th grade promotion,” though they would be based on the advice of health care professionals.

Those plans include rescheduling the events up to June 30 or cancelling them, though prom and the 8th grade promotion would be cancelled if a date by then isn’t feasible, and graduation would be held “virtually.”

Meanwhile, alternate dates for the events are (pending additional social gathering restrictions, in which they will be cancelled):

n Prom has been rescheduled from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at The Stables. Prom dress attire will be "attendee’s choice" meaning those in attendance can come in casual dress attire all the way up to traditional Prom dress attire. More information will be provided later in May.

n 8th Grade Promotion has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, in the high school gym. More information will be provided to students/parents a few weeks prior to the event. If cancelled, promotion certificates will be mailed home.

n High School Graduation has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25. If weather permits, graduation will take place outside in Wethersfield Memorial Stadium. If not, graduation will take place in the high school gym. A virtual ceremony will be held if cancelled. More information about High School Graduation will be provided to students/parents toward the beginning of June. Project Graduation is still being planned by a parent group. The event may look different than the traditional format with more details about the event will follow.

n The school’s last day of e-learning is Tuesday, May 12, though seniors’ last day of classes is May 8. High school students will not take final exams this year.

n Free meal service will be offered until Friday, May 29, though the district will provide meals for May 30 and 31 on their last service day as well. Contact the cafeteria staff at 883-7266 or lbystry@geese230.com for signup information.

Kazubowski expressed disappointment over the changes and uncertainty, and thanked students, staff and families for persevering through a difficult time.

“The past few weeks have proven the Wethersfield School Community is more resilient, more capable, and more compassionate than what we previously realized,” he said. “I’m confident our collective strength will shine through as we continue with E-lessons during the remainder of the school year, and we will emerge even stronger when we come together next school year.

The Wethersfield School Board will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12