Canton – James K. “Jim” Woollums, 77, Canton, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in St. David. He was born Nov. 2, 1942 in London Mills, to James and Evelyn (Brashear) Woollums.

He married Carol Ann Tippey March 21, 1992 in Burlington, Iowa, she preceded him in death.

Jim was also preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are five children, Michelle (Jim) Kelly, Bloomfield, New Jersey, Catherine (Steve) Hadsall, St. David, James (Jennifer) Woollums,Spring Hill, Florida, Clay Tippey and Dena Tippey both of Lexington, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Daniel, Stephen, Giovanni, Carmen, Brian, Jamianne; four great-grandchildren, Alexa, Elizabeth, Letty, and Tobias; and one sister, Barbara Dejaynes, Abingdon, two aunts, one uncle; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jim worked as a supervisor at AEStley-Gunther Products in Galesburg. He was a beloved man that many looked up to. He loved traveling and will be missed.

Due to COVID-19 private graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown. Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton is in charge of arrangements.