In a time when most of the news is gloom and doom, I hope this sheds some light into the darkness. “That there’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo. And it’s worth fighting for.” -Samwise Gamgee, Lord of the Rings

Like most of America, Illinois is homeschooling their kids. One school near my hometown decided to host a “virtual” spirit week where the students were asked to dress as their favorite superhero. Now, most kids would have chosen the obvious Spiderman, Batman, Wonder Woman, or Iron Man. But, the little boy in this picture chose his favorite superhero…Mark Lindeman.

Mark is a manager at Walmart in Flora, Illinois where he is affectionately referred to as “Uncle Mark” by most of the community. Before COVID-19, Mark took kids by the hands, gave them hugs, then bought them whatever candy their hearts desired. In our current situation, no hugs are allowed in the store. But, you can still see the smile in Mark’s eyes, even behind a mask.

Since COVID-19, Mark has worked 70+ hours a week. He’s been known to work a full shift, see his family for 5 hours, maybe get a hot meal and a shower, then back to work for another full shift through the night. After a double shift, Mark still shops for his parents and other community members who are over 60 years old, drops off groceries at their house, just so they won’t have to risk exposure.

During the toilet paper shortage, he helped an elderly member of our community (whose wife was just diagnosed with cancer) by bringing them a pack of toilet paper from his own personal stash at home.

My hope is to give Mark the recognition he so deserves. If this never makes it past Facebook, it’ll be a shame that the rest of the world doesn’t get to know Mark. But, to those of us who know him best and love him most - he’ll always be our superhero.