KEWANEE - Julie Andris Westefer, 47, of Kewanee, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. Julie was born February 24, 1973 in Kewanee, the daughter of Kinny and Susan (Patnoe) Andris. Julie graduated from Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, FL. She attended Catawba College in Salisbury, NC and Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL, where she majored in psychology.

Julie is survived by her parents; son, Tyler Westefer, and daughter, Hailey Westefer, both of Kewanee; one brother, Scott (Niki) Andris, Kewanee; step brother, Craig (Bobbi) Moraski, Nebraska; step sisters, Rhonda Moraski, Nebraska, and Michelle Clawson, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; and aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Mabel Andris and Mary Dean and Donald Patnoe.

Julie loved and lived for her children. She was an avid Miami Dolphins fan.

There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Please leave an online condolence for Julie’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.