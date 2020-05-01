One of our toughest enemies we face in the fight to combat COVID—19 is fear. As lives and livelihoods of our fellow Illinoisans are lost, there is fear: fear of the virus, fear of what we don’t know, and fear that a job or business won’t be there next week or next month.

This fear is understandable, and without a succinct strategy to gradually reopen Illinois, many of my constituents are wondering, how will our lives be when we get to the end of this pandemic?

Our government has taken important steps to slow the spread and keep Illinoisans safe and healthy. Still, as we learn more about this virus, our response needs to evolve to meet the needs of individual communities that allows them the freedom to begin to prosper again.

One of Illinois’ great strengths is our regional diversity. Our state is seventy-five percent farmland, and a one-size-fits-all model won’t work for many of our downstate communities that are more like Missouri or Iowa than Chicago.

For the last six weeks, Illinois residents and small businesses have listened, been compliant and responsibly abided by the stay-at-home order to mitigate the spread of COVID—19. However, this past week, Governor Pritzker extended his order through May 30th. and disappointed many of us. While the extended order does remove some restrictions, a blanket approach to bringing our state's economy back leaves downstate Illinois behind.

The data and evidence show that the coronavirus is impacting different parts of our state in drastically different ways, and we need a response in downstate Illinois that accounts for this. That’s why I joined my colleagues this week to call on the Governor to immediately begin a phased reopening of the private and public institutions that form the foundation of our economy.

Downstate Illinois is not seeing the same number of cases as Chicago and the surrounding counties. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in twelve of the nineteen counties in Illinois’ 18th Congressional District, we have less than ten cases and make up 1.07 % of the cases statewide. We must continue to listen to the health experts, but at the same time, we need to get on a path towards prosperity that balances the needs of individual communities.

In Ohio, Iowa, and Texas, we’ve seen governors work with the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force to end or modify their stay-at-home orders and provide guidance for businesses to make informed decisions on how to reopen safely. At a minimum, Illinois needs to make changes to the current stay-at-home order to safely and gradually open counties that can safely do so.

There is a growing anxiety with constituents that I represent. There is real fear among workers and small businesses that they won’t be able to come back from this pandemic. They are desperate for a plan to reopen our communities in a responsible and reasonable manner that balances our health and economic needs. This isn’t an either/or proposition.

The recovery from COVID—19 in Illinois will be difficult, and our states’ fiscal challenges will only exacerbate the strain on workers and Main Street businesses in the months ahead. COVID—19 is the new normal, and we need a framework for gradually, safely, and regionally reopening Illinois’ economy.

It's time for us to move beyond fear, and our government can help us overcome that. We must apply common sense measures that gradually get us back to normal and balance the health and economic challenges that lie ahead.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap