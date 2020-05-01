Mt. Carmel, Ill.— Wabash Valley College’s bass team has rescheduled the high school bass fishing invitational at East Fork Lake in Olney, Illinois, originally planned for Saturday, March 21 to take place on Saturday, June 20.

Teams that were registered for the originally scheduled date will be contacted to determine if they still intend to participate on June 20.

Once all teams have been confirmed, the WVC bass team will make an announcement as to how many more openings we have available. The tournament is limited to 30 boats. Once we have determined the number of teams coming, we will likely re-open registration to fill the field as there will likely be teams that cannot come that date.

This is a two-angler team tournament. The cost is $30 per team; additionally, East Fork Lake requires an Olney boat sticker, which can be purchased on a daily or annual basis.

The tournament will run from 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with team check-in running from 4:30 a.m. until 5:15 a.m. A pre-tournament meeting will take place at 5:15 a.m. Boat take off will be determined by a draw either at check-in or the evening prior if the tournament field is full.

There is a five fish limit per team, with a 12” minimum length per fish. Awards will be given to the top three teams and to the individual with the biggest bass. The top finishing senior will be awarded a scholarship to fish on the 2020–2021 bass team at Wabash Valley College.

Those teams that were originally registered can send an e-mail to WVC bass coach Todd Gill at gillt@iecc.edu or by phone at 618-263-8633. Once it has been determined how many new teams can be accepted, a registration link will be available at https://wvcwarriorathletics.com/sports/fishing/index.

To stay up to date, follow the Wabash Valley College bass team on Facebook at WVC Bass Team or on Instagram at wvcbassteam.