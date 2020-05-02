A judge’s ruling last week loosened requirements for third-party candidates to get their names on the November ballot, and that’s welcome news for one area man who is running as an independent for State Senator of the 37th District.

Candidate Marcus Throneburg said the court ruling will make getting his name on the ballot more feasible, especially since the Illinois governor’s March 20 “rest in place” order has made it difficult to collect the required signatures.

In early April, the state’s Libertarian and Green parties filed a lawsuit over the requirements, but in court filings, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Elections agreed that special accommodations for the election were needed.

Rebecca Pallmeyer, chief judge of the Northern District federal court, ruled that the gathering of the required number of signatures was “practically impossible” and in her opinion wrote, “the combined effect of the restrictions on public gatherings imposed by Illinois’ stay-at-home order and the usual in-person signature requirements in the Illinois Election Code is a nearly insurmountable hurdle for new party and independent candidates attempting to have their names placed on the general election ballot.”

For this election, independent candidates will be able to collect signatures remotely. The deadline for the signatures will be extended from June 22 to Aug. 7, just six weeks before the election, and the number of signatures required will be cut by 90 percent.

Throneburg, a local businessman, announced his run earlier this year for the senator position that opened up when Chuck Weaver decided to step down after serving just one term.

Back then, Throneburg told the Star Courier he knew that getting on the ballot was going to be an uphill battle, requiring nearly 5,000 signatures.

The recent ruling now brings that number down to a little more than 460, but Throneburg said he’ll work to secure at least 1,000.

When Throneburg first announced, his platform was still being solidified but he spoke on the issues of term limits, strong anti-lobbying laws, the child welfare system and health care costs. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the focus has changed.

“The things we need to talk about have changed. We are moving into a different phase of this,” Throneburg said. “It’s frustrating. There are new questions that a lot of people want answered.”

One of those questions, Throneburg said, is how do we reopen the state for business.

“I would like to see a regional approach,” he said, adding that if the objective for the stay-at-home order is not to overwhelm the local health care capacity, then the area seems well-positioned.

“We have capacity,” he said.

If the objective of the order is to keep people from getting sick, then what we are doing now may be necessary, he said. For the past several weeks, Throneburg hasn’t given much away about his positions on the subject.

“I want to be respectful to the environment we are living in right now and make sure it’s not over-politicized,” he said. “I think we are at the phase when people want to know what my ideas are. I am going to be a little more verbal on my ideas and, (asking) 'If I was representing this area, how would I be approaching it?' ”

Throneburg believes the best thing that can be done right now is to look at the facts.

“I think the most important thing right now is for everybody. . . to dispassionately analyze the data and be willing to change their minds,” he said. “It can be overwhelming, but we need to find what’s relatable, what’s trustworthy and what is true.”

Over the last few months, the governor’s lockdown has made it difficult to campaign. Throneburg hasn’t been able to go out into the public, meet people and shake hands – the normal things people do when campaigning for public office.

Instead, Throneburg has plans to take to social media to do some question and answer sessions. His website, marcusthroneburg.com, will also provide information about how people can add their signature for his candidacy.

Throneburg is a former pastor of the Hill Church and owner of New View Furniture. He is currently working towards a master’s degree in secondary education.