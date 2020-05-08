Walking and running clubs at Central Elementary and Junior High and at Irving Elementary were unable to make the transition to remote learning because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But physical education teacher Amanda Johnson hopes students continue as exercise is its own reward.

“I hope the kids are getting the adults up and making them exercise,” she wrote in an email. “It is an adjustment for everyone. I hope everyone takes time to go outside and enjoy the warming weather.”

Johnson does a morning walk on the treadmill. And she knows how the stay-at-home provision can curtail fitness. She says she now barely gets 10,000 steps in a day in additional activity, when ordinarily that number approaches 20,000.

“Exercise boosts brain power,” she says.

When schools made the short-notice transition to remote learning, the walking clubs got put on hiatus. There wasn’t time to formulate a reliable tracking and reporting method while teachers were quickly organizing their required curriculum, Johnson said. It was a matter of priorities.

The two clubs are run in a similar fashion.

Teacher Chad Palm has been involved in such clubs for 17 years, but the current iteration for Irivng’s second- and third-graders started seven years ago. The students walk before school on the semicircle sidewalk in front of the school, which measures one-tenth of a mile. Palm records their laps and he provides awards quarterly. Toe Tokens from Fitness Finders are handed out for every mile completed. Palm said there were 190 participants who had a total of 428.5 miles. The top runners usually receive a shirt.

Johnson has been a part of Central’s program for a little more than six years.

Three days a week students can participate before school starts at 7:30 a.m. Johnson said it really helps students who don’t have morning activities. “It’s an opportunity to be active instead of just standing around,” she said. “They pull other kids in with them, saying ‘Walk with me.’

She hands out reward tokens for completed distances and punches cards to record achievements. She’s been known to pay out-of-pocket for ice cream treats for quarterly winners.

Socially, it helps, Johnson said. “It keeps people moving. At home, they sit in front of their TV, sit on their phones. Here, they get rewarded for (walking). That helps, too.”

Seventh-grader Tejhiana Amos was one of the leading walkers who was likely on pace to reach a 100 miles this year before in-person learning stopped. “Every year she’s run a ton of laps,” Johnson said. “Last year, she had 75. Most I ever had a kid do.”

Students in Melissa Devers’ fifth-grade class regularly turn in the most miles as a group. She walks with the students.

Johnson said a grant from marathonkids.org provides shirts to students who qualify by reaching the 26.2-mile mark.

Starting in the fall, though, Marathon Kids plans to release digital tools, such as a tracking app, that would have made it possible to continue the club even in the remote learning environment. The effort, which is funded by Nike, also includes at-home materials.

Central’s third-quarter walking club results

Fourth grade, Jennifer Vickrey’s class. 10.58 miles

Eli Dennison, Evan Cleaver, Chayse Sturtevant, Adam Keyser, Allyson Puskar, Lily Lee and Ava Hughes.

Fifth grade, Melissa Dever’s class. 70.58 miles.

DeReon Johnson, Jesus DelToro, Addam Gerard, Landon Elliott, Mikaela Israel, Allie Valentine, Arianna Henderson, Evelyn Casteneda, Joslyn VanStaden, Summer Simmons, Sophia Weber, Juan Zepeda, Iyla Ince, Hannah Ebony, Eli Mitchell, Cheri Turner, and Clarity Peach.

Sixth grade, Torri Price’s class. 13.82 miles

Gabby Hampton, Katy Carton, Kendyl DeBlieck, Owen Laue, Ava Laue, Claire Taylor and Maelie Jermenc, TreShawn Jeffrs.

Seventh grade, Kirk Fristad’s class. 14.7 miles

Tejhiana Amos, Cadence Fink, and Stardeja Jordan

Eighth grade, Shana Hinton and Bonnie Shepherd-McCommons’ classes. 1.47 miles for each class

Tre lyon Amos, Izzy Fink, Aylah Petty, Logen Pyse, Abbie DeSchepper and Emily Mason.