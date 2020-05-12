KEWANEE - Philip E. Ince Jr., 66, of Kewanee passed away May 8, 2020 while defending his beloved wife Mindi and their Hillbilly Farm from a swarm of Teradactles and Murder Hornets using only a pool cue and a baseball cap. He will rest well knowing both the farm and his family endure.

A battle victory and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schroder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Philip was born March 11, 1954 in Kewanee, IL the son of Philip E. Sr. and Rosalee Grant Ince. He married Mindi Wilson on November 14, 2006.

Philip love spending time on his farm and with his grandkids. He enjoyed playing pool and visiting with friends and family.

Survivors include his Wife Mindi; children Nicole (Jason) Curcija, Silvis; Philip III, Kewanee; Corry (Nicole), Kewanee; Violet Talbert, East Moline; grandkids Coleton, Calvin, Evan, Mya, Alana & Jasmine; brother Brent, Colona, sister Lori (Steve) Weeks, East Moline and many loved nieces and nephews.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents.