Complying with Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 outbreak has been a challenge for local governments, and Kewanee is no exception.

At Monday’s meeting, the City Council discussed a couple of compliance issues that could impact Kewanee residents.

Councilman Steve Faber asked if the council would act on a proposal to ban open burning during the pandemic.

COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease, and council members have said they’ve been contacted by citizens who feel smoke in the air could aggravate the virus’s symptoms.

Council members didn’t want to ban burning altogether, but they did favor restricting the practice to one day a week rather than the Wednesday and Saturday burning that’s now allowed.

City Manager Gary Bradley said he could draw up a resolution to that effect for action at the council’s May 26 meeting.

Then, Councilman Chris Colomer said he’d been contacted by a parent of a child who is on a traveling baseball team about baseball practice.

The Kewanee Park District has cancelled all youth activities, including baseball, for this summer.

But Colomer said Iowa hasn’t closed down its summer activities, and youth baseball tournaments are still scheduled there.

He asked if the police would put a stop to practices held either in local parks or in The Lot, an indoor practice facility.

City staff didn’t answer that question directly. But Neponset Mayor Dave Mueller, who had joined the meeting on the Zoom internet platform, said teams could use the diamond in Neponset for practices, as long as they involved fewer than 10 kids who followed social-distancing rules.

The council also reminded Kewaneeans that city landscape waste pickup, which had been suspended due to the pandemic, will resume Monday.