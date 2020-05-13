The Henry County Health Department announces that Henry County currently has 62 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases. The Department is now releasing “recovery data” on those cases:

Henry County Cumulative Confirmed Positive Covid-19 Cases: 62

Symptomatic At Home: 31

Symptomatic Hospitalized: 2

Asymptomatic: 5

Symptoms Resolved: 16

Unknown Symptom Status: 8

Deaths: 0

Stark County Cumulative Confirmed Positive Covid-19 Cases: 1

Symptoms Resolved: 1

Deaths: 0

Duane Stevens, Public Health Administrator of the Henry and Stark County Health states, “We are releasing this information now that we have numbers sufficient to protect patient confidentiality; and an arc of time has passed which gives the data some factual perspective. The Health Department will be releasing this recovery information on confirmed positive cases in Henry and Stark Counties on a weekly basis.”

Stevens adds, “For those who may have questions on individuals with “unknown symptom status” we offer the following clarification: Individuals are not required to report their recovery status, answer our follow-up calls, or divulge their recovery. Our staff, however, continues to check-up on unknown status individuals.”

The Health Department is continuing to release information to urge local residents to remain cautious and vigilant when it comes to community mitigation efforts and remaining in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order to “Stay-At-Home,” go out for essential trips only, observe social distancing of at least 6 feet, wear a face covering when in public places, cover coughs and wash hands frequently.

The Henry County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.

The Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at

http://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus?fbclid=IwAR2gQM_mTy_OnMDVIrGoGixISiHxUkzij-wa1G7Z0rtC6nX8u2l6DDy_mvQ