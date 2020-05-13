The City Council Monday approved a new contract to provide ambulance service to Neponset over the objections of a council member who feels the city should charge more for the service.

Mike Yaklich, who has opposed the contract since it was signed last year, was the lone councilman to vote against the contract, which runs for a year with an option to renew for up to two more years.

Under the agreement, Kewanee’s Fire Rescue Squad will provide ambulance service to around 250 households in the Neponset Fire District for a charge of $28,000 per year.

Yaklich said he feels Neponset should pay more for the service. He said $278 of the property taxes paid by each Kewanee household goes to pay for ambulance service, while in Neponset, only about $113 per household will be paid.

“I don’t have any problem with providing EMS service to Neponset,” Yaklich said. “My problem is that Neponset residents should pay the same share as we do.”

Yaklich called the $28,000 charge to Neponset a “yard sale price,” and said he wanted to charge an amount “that’s fair to our citizens of Kewanee.”

If Neponset’s fee amounted to $278 per household, Yaklich said, the contract would be for $88,400.

Neponset Mayor Dave Mueller, who joined the council meeting on the Zoom internet platform, said Neponset’s entire budget for fire and ambulance services is around $75,000.

Until last year, Neponset’s ambulance needs were covered by the Buda Ambulance Service, but Buda discontinued that service due to the high cost.

Buda contracted with the Stark County Ambulance Service for ambulance coverage, and Neponset officials also contacted that firm.

Mueller said their bid was around $100,000 a year, which is why Neponset officials approached Kewanee. Kewanee already had a mutual aid agreement under which the Fire Rescue Squad handles Neponset calls if Buda couldn’t respond.

Stark County would have had to buy an ambulance, hire personnel to staff it and find a building in Neponset to house the service, he said, which explains the high price.

Kewanee, on the other hand, provides ambulance service using city-owned vehicles staffed by city employees.

Mayor Gary Moore said Neponset doesn’t get as high a level of service as Kewaneeans get.

Moore said that while an ambulance usually arrives at a call location in Kewanee within two or three minutes, the authorized call time to Neponset is 15 to 20 minutes. In practice, he added, the ambulance usually gets to a Neponset call within nine minutes or so, but the time difference between Kewanee and Neponset runs can be critical in some cases, such as a heart attack.

Fire Chief Kevin Shook, who supported renewing the contract with Neponset, agreed that a larger share of Kewaneeans’ property taxes goes for ambulance service than in Neponset.

“We’re paying more per household, but we’re also using (ambulance service) at a higher rate than Neponset,” Shook said.

Shook anticipated that by the time the current contract with Neponset expires on June 20, ambulance runs there will total 35. He said Kewanee has averaged 2,020 runs a year over the past four years.

Yaklich also moved to table the ambulance contract for two weeks to give Kewaneeans time to contact council members with their views on the contract.

Council member Chris Colomer, while saying that he supports the contract as it is, agreed that Kewaneeans should be given more time to provide input to the council.

But Councilman Steve Faber said the Neponset ambulance issue has been “discussed to death” in recent months, and he sees no reason to delay approval.

The motion to table failed 2-3, with Yaklich and Colomer voting “yes.”