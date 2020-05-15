GARLAND DEAN KECK, 70, of Cisne, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Linda E White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Garland was born November 6, 1949 to Quentin and Beulah (Eastin) Keck at Flora, Illinois. He married Linda (Meisner) Keck on November 20, 1976 in Raymond, Illinois.

He retired from the North Wayne School District #200 in Cisne, Illinois where he taught Social Studies for many years. While Garland was at North Wayne, he was also baseball, track, and golf coach for many years. He was a former trustee on the Bedford Township Cemetery Board and a member of the Cisne Community Center Board. Garland was a former employee of Hosselton Funeral Home in Cisne.

Garland was an avid Cardinals Baseball and Chicago Bears fan. He always enjoyed talking about sports, going to the local sports games watching his former students and was very involved in youth athletics. He loved going to watch his grandchildren anytime that he possibly could attend their activities. He would ask about his former students when you would see him where they were at and what they were doing now.

Garland is survived by his wife Linda Keck of Cisne, Illinois; two sons Brian Keck of Cisne, Illinois, and Troy (Beth) Keck of Evansville, Indiana; one sister Karla Keck of Clay City, Illinois and one brother Gary (Susan) Keck of Carmi, Illinois; five grandchildren, Landen , Karsen, Colten, Andrew and Braden Keck.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one sister Linda Marie Keck.

A drive through visitation will be held 4pm to 7pm on Friday, May 15 at the Cisne Fire House. The lineup for visitation will start at the Cisne High School. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday.

Memorial may be directed to the Greater St. Louis Down Syndrome Association or St. Edwards Catholic Church and will be accepted at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expression of sympathy made by shared with the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com