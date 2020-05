DIAL 618-844-3339

PARTICIPANT CODE: 949378#

TO PROVIDE INTERESTED PARTIES AN OPPORTUNITY TO

EXPRESS THEIR VIEWS ON THE PROPOSED DOWNSTATE

SMALL BUSINESS STABILIZATION APPLICATIONS FUNDED BY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FUNDS

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

STATEMENT – CITY TREASURER JEREMY HENDERSON

PUBLIC COMMENTS

ADJOURN