The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday afternoon that an unidentified body had been found in a landfill near Atkinson earlier in the morning.

A sheriff's spokesperson confirmed the body was found at 8:59 a.m. at Ecology Solutions, a landfill located at 134 Commercial Drive, Atkinson, in Henry County.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched there immediately and the Henry/Mercer Major Crime Task Force arrived later to assist with the investigation.

A Quad Cities television station is reporting that police are categorizing the death as “suspicious.”

The sheriff's spokesperson for the HCSO would only confirm there is an ongoing investigation and that no further information would be released at this time.