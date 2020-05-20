The Henry County Health Department announces that Henry County currently has 69 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases and Stark County has 2 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases. The Department is now releasing “recovery data” on those cases:

Henry County Cumulative Confirmed Positive Covid-19 Cases: 69

Symptomatic At Home: 23

Symptomatic Hospitalized: 3

Asymptomatic: 8

Symptoms Resolved: 28

Unknown Symptom Status: 7

Deaths: 0

Stark County Cumulative Confirmed Positive Covid-19 Cases: 2

Asymptomatic: 1

Symptoms Resolved: 1

Deaths: 0

Duane Stevens, Public Health Administrator of the Henry and Stark County Health states, “We are releasing this information now that we have numbers sufficient to protect patient confidentiality; and an arc of time has passed which gives the data some factual perspective. The Health Department will be releasing this recovery information on confirmed positive cases in Henry and Stark Counties on a weekly basis.”

Stevens adds, “For those who may have questions on individuals with “unknown symptom status” we offer the following clarification: Individuals are not required to report their recovery status, answer our follow-up calls, or divulge their recovery. Our staff, however, continues to check-up on unknown status individuals.”