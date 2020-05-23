KEWANEE - Alwin E. Dumolyn, 70, of Kewanee died at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Kewanee Area United Way. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alwin was born March 21, 1950, in Kewanee, the son of Albert and Ada (Kersey) Dumolyn. Al was a graduate of Annawan High School. He worked at the Pioneer Club in Kewanee for many years, doing maintenance and deliveries.

Al was an avid fan of Chicago sports teams. He enjoyed watching western TV series and movies. He loved classic rock and roll music.

Survived by sisters, Janice Dumolyn and Marcella Dumolyn, and a niece, Patricia, of Roselle, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Edwin.

Online condolences may be expressed at Alwin’s obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.