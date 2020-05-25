CANTON-Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library is pleased to announce their Summer Reading Program for 2020.

They take the safety of their patrons seriously. In order to maintain recommended social distancing precautions due to COVID-19, their activities will be done a little differently this year.

Registration for the Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library Summer Reading Program starts Tuesday, May 26.

Registration by e-mail (SummerReading@parliningersoll.org) or a private message through their Facebook page will be accepted starting May 26.

In-person registration or by phone (309-647- 0328) will also be accepted once the library is open to the public. For registration, please send them your child’s name, age, school, and grade recently completed.

They will also need your phone number, street address, and email address.

Publicity Release forms will only need to be signed before we ask to take any pictures. Registration is only for the reading logs. There is no registration required for anything else for each week. If you feel your child needs an individualized reading goal chart, please feel free to mention it when you register. The program is designed for children ages 2 through eighth grade, or homeschool equivalent. The six-week program runs June 8- July 17.

They will have “Take it, Make it” craft kits, take home activity kits for Pre-K through second grade and third through eighth grade, and an outside “Walk and Read” around the library. Everything will be available throughout the week.

Ms. Tiffany will be making videos for how to do the crafts, some fun weekly science experiments, and possibly reading a story or two, which will be posted on their Facebook page and Youtube Channel. Anyone can view their Facebook page by clicking on the Facebook logo in the top right corner of their website and their Youtube Channel will be linked through both their Facebook page and on their website under the Youth tab.

They will still have some bigger performers; however, they will be performing virtually, either through a link they will post both on their website and Facebook page or through a Facebook Live video. More information will be provided for these at a later date.