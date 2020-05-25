CANTON-Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library plans to re-open June 1 with limited services in anticipation of the Governor moving the State into Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan May 29.

They are making every effort to protect their staff and public by complying with the CDC, State of Illinois, and Fulton County Health Department recommendations for social distancing, mask wearing, hand sanitation, and group gathering limits.

They want to thank all their patrons who have held onto their materials for them during this COVID-19 closure.

Please return items at your convenience during the next week or two, if possible. All items checked out during the closure are now due July 1. No late fees will be charged for those items checked out and due during the closure.

They have created one station at the circulation desk for returns only. All returned items will be quarantined for seven days per the recommendations from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the CDC, and the Northeast Document Conservation Center.

They ask patrons to leave any books taken off the shelves, but not checked out, in the baskets marked “returns” throughout the library. In order to take the utmost precautions, we will also quarantine those items for seven days. Studies have shown it is highly unlikely for the COVID-19 virus to transmit back to an individual from library materials, but a seven day quarantine is the maximum recommended amount of time before re-circulating items.

They chose not to implement curbside delivery for reasons of possible cross contamination of returns and checkouts and due to upcoming parking lot construction. However, they are implementing a phone-in service, “Call-in, Carry Out” check out. With this personalized service patrons can call in with a list of up to 10 items, which staff will pull and check out in advance. The patron can pick up their order at the circulation desk thereby limiting time spent around others. This service is available for all types of materials and all ages.

They highly recommend this service to expedite your visit and protect yourselves and others.

They are limiting time spent in the library to one hour or less per day. In order to provide safe distancing, five of the 11 public access computers will be available for 1-hour periods. Appointments can be made in advance. They have cordoned off seating to reinforce the 6-foot social distancing recommendations. If you have not yet filled out your 2020 Census form, please do so. Library staff are available to help you get started with the online form.

Interlibrary loan services and outreach delivery services are still suspended. They are not accepting any donations of materials at this time.

Online resources for eBooks, eAudios, NewsBank newspaper access, and Heritage Quest online continue to be available as is the library’s wi-fi service.

They will begin taking online registration for their summer reading program starting May 26.

They hope to start the program June 8. Due to limitations on crowd sizes, they are not offering the traditional programs with group story times and large-crowd performers. They plan to have individualized take home crafts, take home activity kits, and virtual programming available each week. There are no limits on attendance for any of these programs. Tiffany Kaufmann, their Youth Services Librarian, has many events planned for all ages. Please register online through the library e-mail: summerreading@parliningersoll.org or message them on the library Facebook page.

In addition, once the library is physically open, one can register in-house or via telephone (309-647-0328). Registrations will be taken throughout the program, which ends on July 17.

Their hours are: Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are offering special hours for any seniors or vulnerable patrons Tuesday mornings 8 to 9 a.m.

Anyone needing any additional special assistance please give them a call.

These past few months have been challenging for all of us, but our community has risen to the task.

They hope to be able to restore full services as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Once again, many thanks.