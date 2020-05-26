Ed. Note-The following is the Lewistown High Class President Speech for the class of 2020.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the first ever drive in graduation. Honestly it took me a long time to sit and write this speech, not because of my terrible procrastination, but because at first negative thoughts were all that came to mind. I mean the three months that were supposed to be the best of our high school years got ripped away from us. We missed out on all our spring senior seasons, prom, a normal graduation, and our senior trip. It's so easy to focus on all the negatives that this has brought into our lives but then I look back on our 4 years here and see all the greatness we have achieved. The class of 2020 WILL be remembered, NOT for COVID-19, but for all our accomplishments. So instead of talking about the negatives i'm going to focus on all the positives these four years have brought us. The football boys went to the playoffs back to back years, the volleyball girls went to the sweet sixteen this year, the basketball girls had back to back state appearances, the softball team went to the sweet sixteen back to back years. Our band got second place in state last year! The chorus has received best in day the last two years at competition. Not only do we push each other in sports and music, but we push each other academically; for example the class of 2020 doesn’t have just 1 valedictorian we have 3. I would definitely say that our class is a bunch of over achievers. We challenge each other and the classes below us. The class of 2020 is also a class of leaders. We set high standards, we work hard, we push those around us, and always strive to be better. I know that our journeys have only just begun but I feel that we will achieve great things. We will be remembered. Thank you and congratulations to the class of 2020!