CHICAGO -- While some positive signs for the return of college football games have trickled in recently, much uncertainty remains as to what a 2020 season could look like.

Since no one knows yet which games will be played, if any, there is no rush to set kickoff times.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that it and the other Football Bowl Subdivision conferences came to an agreement with the relevant television networks to push a decision on kickoff times past the usual June 1 date.

“Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football early season game times beyond the standard June 1 date,” the Big Ten said in a news release.

“These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”

The NCAA’s Division I council last week voted to allow voluntary workouts beginning June 1. The Big Ten will soon decide whether to extend its own moratorium beyond June 1. However, several athletic departments -- including Ohio State -- have already announced their intention to allow voluntary workouts in early to mid June.

Big Ten football media days and kickoff luncheon will not be held as scheduled due to coronavirus