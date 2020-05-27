BRANSON, MISSOURI-Charles ‘Chuck’ Allen Lawver, 84, Branson, Missouri passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1936 to Bessie Witherell, Canton. He was a member of Canton High School’s graduating class of 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon (also of Canton), Nov. 26, 1958.

Following high school, Charles served in the United States Army Reserve. After his time in the military, he worked at International Harvester in Canton for 28 years. In 1984, he and Sharon moved to Branson, Missouri to manage and oversee the operations of Ridgeview Motel, which they purchased in 1976 and owned and operated until 1991.

Charles was the jokester of his family. You could always count on him to be recalling stories of the pranks he performed in his childhood, telling jokes, or planning his next trick.

Additionally, he was also known for his strong work ethic. He could often be found at his workbench, waxing his car, or doing yardwork. When he was not working, he was likely sitting in his recliner watching an old Western. He was a fan of milkshakes, the Chicago Cubs, and of creating memories for his grandkids, as his and Sharon’s house was the site of many blanket forts and of pick-up games of football and soccer. His presence will be deeply missed at future family gatherings, but his family finds comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his wife in heaven – in the presence of their Savior.

He is survived by his daughter, Angie (Byron) Musehl, Branson, Missouri; son, Jason (Nancy) Lawver, Branson, Missouri; four grandchildren: Josh (and his partner, Coty), Dylan, Lindsay, and Jordan; his sister-in-law, Beverly Lawver, Canton; his niece, Lisa (Brian) Peterson, Lansing, Michigan; two grand-nieces, Kassidy and Kayden of Greenville, Mississippi; and one great-grand-nephew and great-grand-niece.

Preceding Charles in death are his parents, Bessie Witherell and Albert White; his wife of 59 years, Sharon Lawver; his brother, Robert (“Bob”) Lawver; and one niece, Krisa Kelly.

Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Cremation of the Ozarks. A celebration of Charles’ life will be planned for a later time in Canton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals (https://donate.loveotherescure.org/give) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.