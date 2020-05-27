City Hall offices, closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should soon be open to the public again.

But things won’t look quite the same as in the past.

In his memo to the City Council in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Gary Bradley reported that city officials are continuing the city’s “phased return to full service.”

When the City Hall business reopens to the public, the memo said, there will be partitions between employees and customers, and all customers entering the building will be required to wear a mask.

Because of recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Bradley reported, the city will accept cash, checks or credit as payment for city bills.

“We have protocols in place for when employees are required to enter a residence, and appropriate levels of personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of our employees,” the memo said.

Bradley also added, “The sentiment against any type of masks or social distancing is continuing to grow, and there are legitimate concerns about the enforcement of orders when they infringe on the rights protected by the Constitution.”

Bradley said the timetable for reopening the City Hall offices hasn’t been set, since city staff still has to install the partitions. The opening will occur after Thursday, when a partial reopening of businesses and facilities is scheduled under the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Bradley’s memo also pointed out that Francis Park is scheduled to reopen Thursday for camping and all other activities.

The city has already resumed recycling and landscape waste pickup, which had been suspended when Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order was issued in late March,