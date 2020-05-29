Sometimes I wonder why I get so lucky when it comes to seeing wildlife. It seems like I always find myself in the right place at the right time. Sure, in order to see many species of wildlife, you have to try and put yourself in the right place and the right time to begin with. Even after doing all that, luck then comes into play. Well, at least I think you can call it luck.

I was on one of my morning runs. It was getting late in the morning (7:30). The morning was cool and foggy. A rain the night before left the world around me damp with moisture.

Driving down a country back road I see a coyote trotting along side that same road, way up in front of me. I get closer. The coyote glances back but keeps moving along the same path.

Almost right on top of the coyote now and finally, at the last second, it turns and trots into some wooded cover just a short distance from the road. For some reason I did not think that this was over.

At that point I travelled another 30 or 40 yards up the road and pulled off to the side. The forest line was no more than 20 yards away from where I now sit. I waited. And as luck would have it that darn coyote just happened to stop and luck right at me. I was already for it to. The photo you see here was my favorite.

Late last week I made a trip down to Emiquon. If you have ever been there you will have noticed the shoreline on one of the back sections (off the main lake) is littered with big rocks (purposely put there of course). Typically, I sit in these rocks hoping to photograph shore or wading birds.

It was another gloomy morning and a bit chilly with the wind coming off the lake. The lake and backwater sections had risen from previous rains. Anyway, while sitting in those rocks I did not believe that much was going to happen.

Movement catches my eye several yards in front of me. At first, I thought it was nothing more than a Red-Winged blackbird diving into the heavy grass. But then I see a head pop up out of the heavy rocks. It is a mink and it is moving in my direction.

I kind of felt defeated thinking that the mink would only get so far. Afterall, I am not in a blind, I am just sitting in the boulders, exposed more or less. I lose sight of the mink, it is all over now for sure. But a little head pops up again, 10 yards closer that the first sighting.

The scene repeated itself a few more times. I would lose sight then a head would pop up. On the last pop up the mink was no more than 10 yards away but still in the rocks.

From where I sit there just happens to be a small area with no water. I figured the mink had three options and I had no way of knowing which one it would take. At this point I knew that the mink knew I was there so once it disappeared again it could mean that I would never see it again, so that’s the first option and the one I figured would happen. The second option would be that if the mink stayed in the rocks and kept coming it would end up right on top of me. A slim chance but could happen. The third option would be the mink getting out of the boulders, down in the lake a doing a semi-circle around me so that it could keep travelling its course. If that happened, the mink then would hopefully pass through that small section of dry land that lay before.

The moment of truth. The mink disappears. I wait. Which option would it choose? I then see the mink, now only a few yards away. It proceeds to jump from the boulders and goes right into that small dry section and stops. The photo you see here is at the very moment that it stopped where it was about as close as it could get. I did get a few full-body shots, but this head shot was my favorite. Yes, again I was in the right place at the right time but how lucky can you get to have a mink just a few yards away.

A squirrel in the backyard. No big deal. But while one was sitting in the feeder, I worked my way closer and closer. I was going for the full eye shot. I have not shared one of these for awhile now. I get just a few feet away and get the shots I wanted. The one you see here is slightly cropped so that you can see something. At least I hope it shows up here. In the eye of the squirrel you can actually see the morning sun as it comes up between two trees. Look really close now. Kind of a wild shot.

Be safe everyone.