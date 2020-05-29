EVANSVILLE, IN (05/26/2020)-- More than 770 students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at University of Evansville. The following local students made the list:

Abigail Repking, of Effingham, (62401), majoring in Athletic Training.

Kody Line, of Effingham, (62401), majoring in Finance.

Crayton Chesnut, of Dieterich, (62424), majoring in Marketing.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

