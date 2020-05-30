It’s been nearly three months since anyone has enjoyed a pint in a bar or a meal in a restaurant in Illinois.

But reopening is on the horizon as the state gradually eases restrictions based on its various regions meeting metrics set out in Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

Under that plan, the earliest bars and restaurants in the state can reopen is June 26.

But whatever the date is, the dining experience, at least in the immediate future, will be quite different.

Though many in the industry say they are better-suited than most industries to safely reopen and, perhaps more importantly, make customers feel safe to dine-in.

“We are heavily regulated and frequently inspected by public officials,” said Sam Toia, present of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “We understand we're going into America 2.0. You know, we have some great ideas we want to put forth there, we want safety protocols, absolutely.”

Toia said such procedures would likely include all employees wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing by placing tables at least 6 feet apart from each other, among other measures.

Restaurants and bars will also likely not operate at full capacity. Though the Illinois Department of Public Health has yet to develop such guidelines, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri have allowed restaurants to initially reopen at 50% capacity.

“A lot of their economic models were not put together at 25% occupancy or 50% occupancy,” Toia said. “However, restaurateurs are the ultimate entrepreneurs and they always figure out how to make things work.”

Brent Schwoerer, the owner of Engrained Brewery & Restaurant in Springfield, said curbside pickup and delivery service have helped offset some expenses and allowed him to keep 18 of his 49 employees on payroll the past couple months.

He’s also found new ways to bring in revenue, such as by offering take-and-bake family meals; and an online grocery for common items such as ground beef, eggs and bread along with his regular menu items.

Still, he is eager to reopen his doors for dine-in customers.

“I already know that I will have a loss on the books for this year, there's no way around it even as we go into these later phases,” Schwoerer said. “I'm hopeful I can figure out a way to just keep the business open and try and get past this time because certainly I won't be profitable at even 50% capacity. Hopefully, I can mitigate the losses enough that we can survive this period and get back to normal times.”

Schwoerer has been working on a plan to safely reopen his dining room. He plans to operate reservation-only with groups being limited to 10 or less. Tables would be a minimum of 6 feet apart, common touch points would be wiped down as much as possible and masks required unless sitting at the table.

With that, Schwoerer expects to operate at about 30% capacity, which “gives us a chance to make it because I know that there's absolutely no chance of me making it if we continue to do what we're doing now,” he said.

Mark Foranish, the owner of Cafe Moxo in downtown Springfield, said his “quick casual” establishment will become "quick as possible but safe as can be expected causal” once its dining room is reopened.

He said the restaurant, which has had online ordering, curbside pickup, takeout and delivery since it opened 13 years ago, will rely more on those tools in the future.

“These tools and infrastructure will be vital to make sure we are meeting our customers expectations as well as control our own internal logistics,” Foranish said. “I think you will also see more streamlined menu offerings as we try to navigate both the food shortages that are upon us and what demands our customers really want us to fulfill.”∙

