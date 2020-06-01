Monday

Jun 1, 2020 at 8:24 AM


CANTON-Listed are the Canton High Class of 2020 Senior Awards by award and recipient.


Artist of the Year-Noah Postin


Artwork of the Year-Erin Gosnell


Tech Student of the Year-Aydin Coulter


Teacher of the Year-Stacey Murphy


Senior(s) of the Year-Luke Haffner and Gracie Widger


American Legion Awards-Kennedy Rose and Jarrett McCoy


Elks Teens of the Year-Kennedy Rose and Jarrett McCoy


Daughters of the American Revolution-Bailey Norton


Scholarships-Local Four Year


Bruce and Nellie Jackson-Micah Barnhart, Conner Mayall, Ethan McKeever and Derek Meier


James and Lena Halsey-Trinity Hedden, Brittany Hootman and Ciara Wallace


Laws Tuell-Nick Byers


Louise Wilcoxen Jones-Kennedy Rose, Erik Sivertsen and Cassidy Williams


Cecil and Velma A. Denny Memorial-Kaaren Theobald


Foster & Maralee Overcash-Matthew Kessler, Hallie Moffitt, Charles Putman and Alyssa Slaight


Donavon Herring-Charles Neville


U.G. Orendorf-Breanna Amerine


Peak (U of I)-Hunter Varnes and Brandon White


Harry and Naomi Danner Miller-Gillian Fife


Stone-Allison Mortland


Clarence & Eulalee Myers-Elizabeth Adami


John Dean-Hannah Stufflebeam


Scholarships-Local


P.E.O./B.Z.-Bailey Norton


Eastview Support our School-Grace Mayall


Friends of Westview-Charles Putman


C.E.A.-Maggie Eveland


Canton Union School District Service Employee-Charles Putman and Cassidy Williams


Little Giant Booster Club Scholarship-Anthony Becker, Maggie Eveland, Bailey Norton and Jake Smith


Canton Junior Women’s Club-Trinity Hedden


McDonald’s Giant Pride-Trinity Hedden


Little Giant Scholarship-Hunter Varnes


Lincoln Supporters Group-Coultyn Dorethy


Mike Walter’s Scholarship-Aden Emery


Mary Danner-Aden Emery


Dan & Lori Oaks/CF Scholarship-Faith Haley


Theresa Ghmmerson Memorial/CF-McKenna Churchill, Blair Jacobus and Tori Oaks


Barnhart, Tinsman & Lan, LTD/CF Scholarship-Luke Haffner


MCBARN/CF Scholarship-Jacob Barnard


Art Hossler/CF Scholarship-Aydin Coulter


Sedgwick Funeral Home/CF Scholarship-Irene Adami


Fulton County Bowling Association Scholarship-Brenen Seward


Spoon River College Scholarships-


20/21 New Academic Performing Grant-Sydney K. Munson


B.H. and Jim Taylor Scholarship-Samuel R. White


Bob and Elizabeth Champlin Scholarship-Alanna R. Siepel


Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship-Kurstin N. Bohanan


Canton Elks Lodge #626 Scholarship-Alexander D. Ruck


Cody Krulac Scholarship-Olivia M. Parkinson


Danny Ball Scholarship-Joel G. Fleisch


Dee Zaborac Scholarship-Erin N. Gosnell


Dorothy Cox Memorial Scholarship-Madison L. Anderson


Dorothy Cox Memorial Scholarship-Matthew R. Kumer


Dorothy Cox Memorial Scholarship-Kailey E. Link


Dr. Fred Benson Scholarship-Gillian M. Fife


Edward J. (Boogie) Bugos Memorial Scholarship-Mason M. Wood


Herink Memorial Trust Scholarship-Hannah E. Zimmerman


J. Marshall and Helen Quick Scholarship-Carson J. Powers


Joseph and Maxine Dalmasso Memorial Scholarship-Irene L. Adami


Kauzlarich Scholarship-Cameran R. Romine


Kiwanis Club of Canton Scholarship-Maggie A. Eveland


L.D. and Virginia L. Barnard Scholarship-Kelsey L. Bentzinger


Mildred and Emory Brott Scholarship-Jacob D. Buczko


Millie and Tom Zaborac Scholarship-Sam M. Cullen


Molly K. O’Brien Scholarship-Erin N. Gosnell


Molly K. O’Brien Scholarship-Lauren E. Oldfield


Mr. and Mrs. Glen Rogers Scholarship-Madison L. Anderson


Odella Chapin Scholarship-Allison R. Mortland


Sherman Reed Trust Scholarship-Kelsey L. Bentzinger


Sherman Reed Trust Scholarship-Kurstin N. Bohanan


Stanley Ransom Scholarship-Mason G. Alig


Susanna Wood Scholarship-Faith M. Haley


Susanna Wood Scholarship-Brenen D. Seward


Tom Greenwell Memorial Scholarship-Alanah G. Howarter


Vicki Murphy Scholarship-Lauren E. Avery


Western Illinois University Scholarships:


WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local, Leatherneck Room Scholarship & Alumni Legacy Scholarship-McKenna Churchill


WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship-Trinity Hedden


WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship & Alumni Legacy Scholarship-Kaitlynn Tutt


Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship-Bryanna Lane


Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship-Taylor McClaskey


WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship & Alumni Legacy Scholarship-Jake Smith


Delta Epsilon Phi-Katie Waughtel


Memorial Awards


Jason Smith Memorial Scholarship-Anthony Becker


Amy Juliusson Gillespie Award-Alanah Howarter


Joseph Berardi Scholarship-Anthony Becker


John Keets Award-Bailey Norton (Chris Jump-Presenter)


Cody Krulac Memorial Scholarship-Aden Emery, Blair Jacobus and Matt Kessler


Carrie Walljasper Scholarship-Kaitlynn Tutt


Meagan Beaird Memorial-Allison Mortland


Virginia Barnard Memorial-Jacob Barnard


Ryan Pettish Memorial Scholarship-Jacob Barnard and Aydin Coulter


Kay Grove Scholarship-Kaaren Theobald


Howard E. Strube Jr. Scholarship-Faith Haley and Cassidy Williams


Arden Keen Fine Arts Scholarship-McKenna Churchill


Van Jeffery Crouch Memorial/Class of 1980-Will Nelson


Elizabeth Jane Pschirrer-Lopez Memorial/Class of 1980-Alyssa Vaultonburg


Illinois State Scholars


Aden Emery, Ethan McKeever, Derek Meier, Hallie Moffitt, Sydney Munson, Charles Putman, Kaaren Theobald, Ciara Wallace


Mid-Illini Academic, All-Conference and IHSA Academic


Jacob Barnard, Micah Barnhart, Anthony Becker, Kelsey Bentzinger, Nick Byers, Aden Emery, Maggie Eveland, Erin Gosnell, Faith Haley, Trinity Hedden, Blair Jacobus, Matthew Kessler, Brent Link, Grace Mayall, Allison Mortland, Tori Oaks, Lauren Oldfield, Ethan Phillips, Erik Sivertsen, Kaaren Theobald, Brandon White, Cassidy Williams, Mason Wood and Hannah Zimmerman


Agriculture Awards


Ag. Council-Kelsey Bentzinger, Matthew Kessler, and Alex Ruck


Gale and Kathleen Stevens-Katie Waughtel


Thespian Awards


Best Actor-Mason Alig


Best Actress (tie)-McKenna Churchill and Ciara Wallace


Best Theatre Technician-Hannah Zimmerman


Director’s Awards-Madison Foreman, Trinity Hedden, Alanah Howarter, Sydney Munson and Kaitlynn Tutt


Best Thespian-Lauren Avery


Student Council Awards


Most Valuable-Bailey Norton


Dan Pettit Memorial President’s Award-Maggie Eveland


National Honor Society Most Valuable


McKenna Churchill, Maggie Eveland, Faith Haley, Trinity Hedden, Blair Jacobus, Matthew Kessler, Hallie Moffitt, Lauren Oldfield, Kaaren Theobald and Cassidy Williams


Congratulations to all!