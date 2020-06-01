CANTON-Listed are the Canton High Class of 2020 Senior Awards by award and recipient.
Artist of the Year-Noah Postin
Artwork of the Year-Erin Gosnell
Tech Student of the Year-Aydin Coulter
Teacher of the Year-Stacey Murphy
Senior(s) of the Year-Luke Haffner and Gracie Widger
American Legion Awards-Kennedy Rose and Jarrett McCoy
Elks Teens of the Year-Kennedy Rose and Jarrett McCoy
Daughters of the American Revolution-Bailey Norton
Scholarships-Local Four Year
Bruce and Nellie Jackson-Micah Barnhart, Conner Mayall, Ethan McKeever and Derek Meier
James and Lena Halsey-Trinity Hedden, Brittany Hootman and Ciara Wallace
Laws Tuell-Nick Byers
Louise Wilcoxen Jones-Kennedy Rose, Erik Sivertsen and Cassidy Williams
Cecil and Velma A. Denny Memorial-Kaaren Theobald
Foster & Maralee Overcash-Matthew Kessler, Hallie Moffitt, Charles Putman and Alyssa Slaight
Donavon Herring-Charles Neville
U.G. Orendorf-Breanna Amerine
Peak (U of I)-Hunter Varnes and Brandon White
Harry and Naomi Danner Miller-Gillian Fife
Stone-Allison Mortland
Clarence & Eulalee Myers-Elizabeth Adami
John Dean-Hannah Stufflebeam
Scholarships-Local
P.E.O./B.Z.-Bailey Norton
Eastview Support our School-Grace Mayall
Friends of Westview-Charles Putman
C.E.A.-Maggie Eveland
Canton Union School District Service Employee-Charles Putman and Cassidy Williams
Little Giant Booster Club Scholarship-Anthony Becker, Maggie Eveland, Bailey Norton and Jake Smith
Canton Junior Women’s Club-Trinity Hedden
McDonald’s Giant Pride-Trinity Hedden
Little Giant Scholarship-Hunter Varnes
Lincoln Supporters Group-Coultyn Dorethy
Mike Walter’s Scholarship-Aden Emery
Mary Danner-Aden Emery
Dan & Lori Oaks/CF Scholarship-Faith Haley
Theresa Ghmmerson Memorial/CF-McKenna Churchill, Blair Jacobus and Tori Oaks
Barnhart, Tinsman & Lan, LTD/CF Scholarship-Luke Haffner
MCBARN/CF Scholarship-Jacob Barnard
Art Hossler/CF Scholarship-Aydin Coulter
Sedgwick Funeral Home/CF Scholarship-Irene Adami
Fulton County Bowling Association Scholarship-Brenen Seward
Spoon River College Scholarships-
20/21 New Academic Performing Grant-Sydney K. Munson
B.H. and Jim Taylor Scholarship-Samuel R. White
Bob and Elizabeth Champlin Scholarship-Alanna R. Siepel
Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship-Kurstin N. Bohanan
Canton Elks Lodge #626 Scholarship-Alexander D. Ruck
Cody Krulac Scholarship-Olivia M. Parkinson
Danny Ball Scholarship-Joel G. Fleisch
Dee Zaborac Scholarship-Erin N. Gosnell
Dorothy Cox Memorial Scholarship-Madison L. Anderson
Dorothy Cox Memorial Scholarship-Matthew R. Kumer
Dorothy Cox Memorial Scholarship-Kailey E. Link
Dr. Fred Benson Scholarship-Gillian M. Fife
Edward J. (Boogie) Bugos Memorial Scholarship-Mason M. Wood
Herink Memorial Trust Scholarship-Hannah E. Zimmerman
J. Marshall and Helen Quick Scholarship-Carson J. Powers
Joseph and Maxine Dalmasso Memorial Scholarship-Irene L. Adami
Kauzlarich Scholarship-Cameran R. Romine
Kiwanis Club of Canton Scholarship-Maggie A. Eveland
L.D. and Virginia L. Barnard Scholarship-Kelsey L. Bentzinger
Mildred and Emory Brott Scholarship-Jacob D. Buczko
Millie and Tom Zaborac Scholarship-Sam M. Cullen
Molly K. O’Brien Scholarship-Erin N. Gosnell
Molly K. O’Brien Scholarship-Lauren E. Oldfield
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Rogers Scholarship-Madison L. Anderson
Odella Chapin Scholarship-Allison R. Mortland
Sherman Reed Trust Scholarship-Kelsey L. Bentzinger
Sherman Reed Trust Scholarship-Kurstin N. Bohanan
Stanley Ransom Scholarship-Mason G. Alig
Susanna Wood Scholarship-Faith M. Haley
Susanna Wood Scholarship-Brenen D. Seward
Tom Greenwell Memorial Scholarship-Alanah G. Howarter
Vicki Murphy Scholarship-Lauren E. Avery
Western Illinois University Scholarships:
WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local, Leatherneck Room Scholarship & Alumni Legacy Scholarship-McKenna Churchill
WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship-Trinity Hedden
WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship & Alumni Legacy Scholarship-Kaitlynn Tutt
Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship-Bryanna Lane
Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship-Taylor McClaskey
WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship & Alumni Legacy Scholarship-Jake Smith
Delta Epsilon Phi-Katie Waughtel
Memorial Awards
Jason Smith Memorial Scholarship-Anthony Becker
Amy Juliusson Gillespie Award-Alanah Howarter
Joseph Berardi Scholarship-Anthony Becker
John Keets Award-Bailey Norton (Chris Jump-Presenter)
Cody Krulac Memorial Scholarship-Aden Emery, Blair Jacobus and Matt Kessler
Carrie Walljasper Scholarship-Kaitlynn Tutt
Meagan Beaird Memorial-Allison Mortland
Virginia Barnard Memorial-Jacob Barnard
Ryan Pettish Memorial Scholarship-Jacob Barnard and Aydin Coulter
Kay Grove Scholarship-Kaaren Theobald
Howard E. Strube Jr. Scholarship-Faith Haley and Cassidy Williams
Arden Keen Fine Arts Scholarship-McKenna Churchill
Van Jeffery Crouch Memorial/Class of 1980-Will Nelson
Elizabeth Jane Pschirrer-Lopez Memorial/Class of 1980-Alyssa Vaultonburg
Illinois State Scholars
Aden Emery, Ethan McKeever, Derek Meier, Hallie Moffitt, Sydney Munson, Charles Putman, Kaaren Theobald, Ciara Wallace
Mid-Illini Academic, All-Conference and IHSA Academic
Jacob Barnard, Micah Barnhart, Anthony Becker, Kelsey Bentzinger, Nick Byers, Aden Emery, Maggie Eveland, Erin Gosnell, Faith Haley, Trinity Hedden, Blair Jacobus, Matthew Kessler, Brent Link, Grace Mayall, Allison Mortland, Tori Oaks, Lauren Oldfield, Ethan Phillips, Erik Sivertsen, Kaaren Theobald, Brandon White, Cassidy Williams, Mason Wood and Hannah Zimmerman
Agriculture Awards
Ag. Council-Kelsey Bentzinger, Matthew Kessler, and Alex Ruck
Gale and Kathleen Stevens-Katie Waughtel
Thespian Awards
Best Actor-Mason Alig
Best Actress (tie)-McKenna Churchill and Ciara Wallace
Best Theatre Technician-Hannah Zimmerman
Director’s Awards-Madison Foreman, Trinity Hedden, Alanah Howarter, Sydney Munson and Kaitlynn Tutt
Best Thespian-Lauren Avery
Student Council Awards
Most Valuable-Bailey Norton
Dan Pettit Memorial President’s Award-Maggie Eveland
National Honor Society Most Valuable
McKenna Churchill, Maggie Eveland, Faith Haley, Trinity Hedden, Blair Jacobus, Matthew Kessler, Hallie Moffitt, Lauren Oldfield, Kaaren Theobald and Cassidy Williams
Congratulations to all!