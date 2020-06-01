Deb Robinson

Monday

Jun 1, 2020 at 7:36 AM


CANTON-New deadlines have been implemented for the Canton Daily Ledger regarding submission of news items and obituaries.


I now need all news items as well as obituaries for next day’s publication by 9 a.m. day prior.


For example, If someone would like something news related published in our Thursday issue, I would need the item by 9 a.m. Wednesday.


My budget, (which lays out the news content for whatever issue I’m working on), has to be to our designers by 10 a.m. now.


I apologize for any inconvenience.


Please continue to send news items and/or obituaries to drobinson@cantondailyledger.com.