Oldeen Roofing Co. has been a contributing partner to the Kewanee Park District fishing derby for 35 years.

Bob Oldeen says the donations started with Grandmother Karen — and a bench at Windmont Park commemorates the first contribution to 1985.

The derby isn’t happening this year — canceled along with so many other activities because of the novel coronavirus.

The fishing derby usually draws more than 200 children and their family members, too many for the district to adhere to guidelines even under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.

Park District director Brian Johnson was prepared to order the restocking of Windmont Park’s three-acre pond without the Oldeen family’s assistance. That’s when Bob Oldeen, 36, got in touch.

“I told him, come back and buy more fish next year,” Johnson said.

But that isn’t what happened.

“Bob sent me a check for a fishing derby that’s not going to happen.”

So a portion of 2,200-pound order of channel catfish from the Logan Hollow Fish Farm in Murphysboro that arrived Friday morning and was piped into the pond is due to the family’s continued generosity.

And even though there is no derby, the park district will still allow fishing for those under the age of 17 through the month of June. Open fishing with the limit of four catches per person per day will begin in July.

“In this day and age, and kids not being able to do anything or go anywhere, I thought they could still do something that was constructive,” Oldeen said. “I thought it was crucial.”

Oldeen family members were on hand when the Logan Hollow truck arrived on Friday, eight of the 10 compartments filled with the stock.

In attendance was Debbie Meeker. Bob Oldeen had a roofing job, but was represented by his children, Hunter and Delaney, along with his girlfriend, Kristina Kraft.

“Personally, I think it’s a great story about family traditions and youth,” Johnson said. “They like to make sure kids in this town go fishing.”