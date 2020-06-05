CARMI — The Carmi Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an event and would like to invite you to join us on June 20th in downtown Carmi for S.T.I.R.

What is S.T.I.R? It is an event for our local business owners to get revenue going again! We would like to line downtown Main St. with gifts, jewelry, food and sweet treats!

This is just for brick and mortar stores, not direct sales companies.

If your store is not located on Main St. or you are not an actual chamber member we still want you to come and set up! Please contact Amber Ackerman, Chamber Marketing Director, at theprintshop18@yahoo.com by June 15th to reserve a space.

We will have designated spaces placed along the sidewalk for those of you without a store front on Main St.

Let us know if you need electricity and we will place you accordingly.

We do have a few guidelines we would like you to follow if you would like to participate.

- Please have hand sanitizer readily available for shoppers to use if they wish.

-If you have more than one table please space them at least 6ft apart to keep shoppers at a safe distance from one another.

-Try to enforce one shopper or family of shoppers per table. (We can supply signage for this)

Hope to see everyone June 20th!