Kenneth Glenn Crites, 84 of Olney, IL passed away at his home surrounded by family. He was born October 11, 1935 in Olney to Glenn and Laura Crites.

Ken graduated from East Richland High School in Olney in 1954 and married Betty Juanita Tohill on his twenty second birthday on October 11, 1957 in Lawrenceville, IL. Ken then served in the U.S. Army and was a radar operator in Korea near the DMZ. After leaving the service, he then returned to the family farm where he built by hand the home that he lived in the remainder of his life. He was a lifelong member of the Eureka Church of Christ and member of the Claremont Community Club. Ken never met a stranger and helped many people along the way.

He is survived by his wife, Betty “Blondie” Crites, son Duane Crites and his wife Melodie, of Jacksonville, FL and daughter, Glenda Crites and husband Larry Groff of Olney. He is also survived by a brother, Lloyd Crites and his wife Blanche, also of Olney.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery south of Claremont, with Ben Woollard presiding. Full Military Rites will be performed at the graveside.