Lois E. Anderson, 94, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2020, at Riveridge Nursing Home in Niles.

She was born on October 14, 1925, to the late Larner and Mabel Leeds.

Lois was preceded in death by three brothers, and two sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are two children, Anita R. Hildebrecht of Niles and Thomas N. Anderson of Granite City, Illinois; five grandchildren, Dana R. Arnold of Brighton, Michigan, Douglas R. Hildebrecht of Amsterdam Netherlands, Scott A. Hildebrecht of Grayslake, Illinois, Matthew D. Anderson of Groton, Connecticut, and Victoria J. Anderson Ide of St. Louis, Missouri; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Charlotte Halleran of DeSoto, Illinois.

In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.