Patricia J. “Patsy” Brown, age 83 of Colchester, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Carthage, Illinois.

She was born on July 9, 1936, on one of the hottest days in central Illinois history on Gin Ridge in Schuyler County to Ivan and Florence Hale “Granny” Green. On June 6, 1953 she married Herbert J. Brown. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1999.

Surviving to mourn her passing are one daughter: Susan”Tootie” Sullivan and her favorite son in law Milt Sullivan of Colchester, one son: Michael Brown and her favorite daughter in law, Sandy Brown of Abingdon. five grandchildren: Jamie Sullivan, Gretchen (Mark) Sullivan, Cory (Shelly) Sullivan all of Colchester, Josh Thurman, Lincoln, Nebraska, Hale Brown, Quincy, Illinois, six great-grandchildren: Ben (Kelsey) Broadhead, Sydney Broadhead, Connor Sullivan, Payton (Eddie) Broadhead, Andrew Sullivan, Aidan Sullivan, three step great-grandchildren: Ethan Fowler, Cody Peffers, Lauren Bell, three great-great-grandchildren: Finley Broadhead, Lydia Fowler, and Adley Brooke that is due in July, one sister: Bonnie Jansen, Quincy and many nieces and nephews that Patsy loved like her own.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters: Rachel Humes and Peggy Brake.

Patsy had worked at Denney’s Red Fox, helped Herbie J with his carpet and trophy business, and she was also an accomplished homemaker. She also ran a small day care for several years. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Bulls, frogs, attending Bethel Baptist Church that she was a member of, and attending sporting events supporting all of her grandchildren. In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping, traveling, and talking politics. In later years she liked to garden, complete jigsaw puzzles and doing word searches. She enjoyed being the DD on all the girls nights out, to Tennessee, listening to the Beck Brothers Band. She truly loved her family and they truly loved her.

Private graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Colchester, with Pastor Jim Richardson. Friends may view and sign the register book at the Jones Mortuary from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7 and from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are to Colchester Rescue Squad or Bethel Baptist Church. Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com.