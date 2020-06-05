MACOMB-The Spoon River College Office of Community Outreach is currently offering 10 free online classes. Online courses are informative, fun, convenient, and highly interactive. Online classes can be entirely completed from your home or office and at any time of the day or night.

Free courses include: Creating Web Pages, Creating WordPress, Fundamentals of Supervision and Management, Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search, Keys to Effective Communication, Managing Customer Service, Marketing Your Business on the Internet, Personal Finance, Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring, and Individual Excellence.

Online classes are self-paced and can be started on any date. These free classes are available, as well as many other affordable online classes.

This promotion ends June 30.

Registration is available online at ed2go.com/spoonriver. For questions contact the SRC Macomb Community Outreach Office, 309-833-6031.