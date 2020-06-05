NEPONSET - Daniel Lee Anderson, 66 of Neponset, died June 2 peacefully at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center - Peoria. His ashes will become one with nature at a future private gathering. Memorials may be made to the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

Daniel Lee Anderson was born on July 10, 1953, to Marlee and Evelyn Anderson at the Mercer County Hospital in Aledo, IL. He never married.

Always mechanically minded, Dan was operating tractors on the family farm as soon as he could reach the pedals, and picked up automobile and aviation skills working with his father. Dan earned his mechanics certification at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, continuing to work for Anderson Flying Service for many years. Dan later became self-employed, specializing in reconditioning pool and shuffleboard tables across the upper third of Illinois, retiring just a few years ago.

Dan is survived by his brother, David Anderson of Louisville, KY, his nephew, Troy Resetich of Spring Valley, IL, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Resetich, as well as his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts.