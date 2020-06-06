Etta LaFlora wasn’t expecting to hear such news when she answered a phone call from the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce executive director.

It was a Thursday morning when Mark Mikenas phoned LaFlora.

“He said, ‘I thought I better call you before it was in the paper,’” she said.

Mikenas had called LaFlora to give her the heads up. The Kewanee Chamber of Commerce was naming LaFlora “Outstanding Citizen.”

LaFlora is the 45th Kewaneean to receive the recognition by the KCOC. The first award was given in 1976 to Gust “Brick” Lungren.

“Etta has certainly met all of the criteria that is required of the award,” Mikenas said. “Her service to the community and the children of Kewanee and the surrounding area has been exemplary. It’s nice to see a fellow classmate receive the award.”

LaFlora admits she was shocked at the announcement, but getting her to express her feelings about the new title was no easy task. If you ask LaFlora’s friends, she doesn’t like to toot her own horn.

“She’s a very humble person,” said Anita Blanks, a long-time friend of this year’s recipient.

The pair went to grade school and high school together. Blanks recalls how she was a cheerleader and LaFlora ran track.

“We were just always such good friends,” Blanks said.

The women ended up attending the same church and began a weekly tutoring program for children.

It’s teaching and mentoring children that would dominate LaFlora’s adult life, and Blanks can’t think of a better person to receive the title.

“She deserves this so much,” she said.

If you ask LaFlora where her drive to help children comes from, she’s quick with the answer.

“I will never forget my sixth-grade teacher, Miss Welch,” LaFlora said. “She was such a good teacher to all the students in her classroom. I remember many times how she purposefully would do things to make sure everyone in the class felt important. She always had a box of gifts and the students could win a prize for doing well on something, writing the best story, or many other things. I always liked the way she helped kids when they were struggling and encouraged them to try again.”

It’s little wonder with a role model like Miss Welch that LaFlora would grow up with a desire to emulate those qualities.

Although not a native of Kewanee, LaFlora said she could think of no better place to live.

“I got to see the glory days of Kewanee,” she said. “The prosperous times.”

She also was there to witness the decline.

“I have a whole perspective of things.”

That perspective led her to not only stay put, but to work hard to become an integral part of a community solution.

“I decided to stay because I thought I could help make it better,” she said.

Born in 1960 in Memphis, Tenn., during a time of civil unrest, LaFlora was one of seven children. Her father worked for the city’s sanitation department.

“Our country was in a lot of turmoil at the time during the civil rights movement and when the union was discussing going on strike, my father decided to move us up north to Kewanee,” she said.

Her father, Ollie W. Howell, got a job with Kewanee Manufacturing and LaFlora’s mother, Pauline, began work at the local hospital as a nurse’s aide.

LaFlora attended Lyle School and later Kewanee High School, graduating in 1978.

After high school, LaFlora said her first interest was business, followed closely by teaching.

“I attended Black Hawk College at the age of 18 and was working toward a degree in business with plans to transfer to a university,” she said. “While in school, I worked at Super Value as a cashier and assistant head checker, and later Kewanee Machinery Conveyor as an office assistant in the production control department.”

At the age of 19, she married Alvis LaFlora. The couple had two daughters, Candace (LaFlora) Olivia and Clarissa. She and Alvis have been married for 40 years. They have three grandchildren.

Her tentative steps into community service began early in her adulthood.

“My husband and I were always involved in our children's lives,” she said. “They kept us extremely busy and we did all we could to give them opportunities to be successful.”

After her husband became the pastor of the House of Prayer Church in Kewanee, the couple noticed that several of the children attending the services needed help with homework. LaFlora, along with her friend, Blanks, the assistant youth director of the church, began a program on Wednesday nights to not only help the children with their homework, but feed them as well.

“Our children and other teenagers would tutor them, play games, then everyone would eat dinner together. We did the program every Wednesday for about eight years. We noticed how by spending a small amount of time with a child, encouraged them to do better and behave better in school.”

That early tutoring program would eventually lead LaFlora to establish her own organization.

After working for GTE telephone company for 15 years, the office closed. Instead of relocating, LaFlora once again chose to stay put.

“I decided to return to college, changing my major to child development,” she said.

While working on her degree, she found employment at Bridgeway Family Services as a family support specialist.

“I worked with children and families to help them reach certain goals, provided parenting classes, plus many other duties,” she said.

She later accepted a job with the Kewanee Even Start Program, a family literacy program located at the old Franklin School building. There, parents could attend FED, ESL or basic education classes offered by the Black Hawk College CEC. The parents would bring their children and LaFlora was hired as the lead early childhood teacher.

After the funding was discontinued for the Even Start Program, LaFlora decided to act.

“I always dreamed of starting something to help in Kewanee,” LaFlora said. “This was an opportunity to try to make our ideas work in the community.”

With the help of Mattie Owens, Julie LaFlora and Sue Bubnick, LaFlora started the Sunshine Community Sources Center in 2008. The organization was given the name because LaFlora hoped to add a ray of sunshine to the lives of area children.

Its purpose, she said, is to provide comprehensive services to a diverse population in Kewanee and surrounding areas in Henry County. The services include not only educational services, but community empowerment and support programs. The vision for the organization is to enhance the quality of life for the children and families in the community and encourage volunteerism in others.

“We got the approval to continue the program for the adults and children and we had the support of Black Hawk College,” she said.

Since all of her children were grown, LaFlora and her husband became foster parents as well.

“We fostered kids for three years, four were for long term and others for shorter periods of respite care,” she said. “We learned a lot from that experience and were given a window into the lives of parents who are struggling to meet the mental, emotional, physical and educational needs of their children.”

In addition to the SCSC, LaFlora is active in Americorps.

“I’ve enjoyed my experiences serving for the AmeriCorps program because you get an opportunity to meet members from all over the state at some of the yearly meetings, programs, or conferences and learn what they are doing at their sites,” LaFlora said.

LaFlora’s organization has also become a pilot of the program.

“My hope to expand our local AmeriCorps program to give more students or adults the experience connected to a national organization and the chance to earn money to help with college expenses.”

As if all of that wasn’t enough to receive this year’s Outstanding Citizen Award, LaFlora is also active in her church and other local events.

“I am the pastor’s wife, so this means a lot of hats and work where I am needed,” she said. “I’m the youth Sunday School teacher and help with youth activities and the choir.”

She is also using her AmeriCorps education award to complete her online degree in Business Administration from Purdue University and she is on the committee for the Community Black History Extravaganza, held annually in February.

Marshall Jones, chairman of the Henry County Board, has known LaFlora for 30 years. He has worked alongside her on events like the Community Black History Extravaganza. While he said many people understand what LaFlora does for the community, many others don’t.

“I think it’s a good thing,” he said of the award. “I think she is well-deserving of it. She’s been active around the community and she throws herself into her work.”

After taking care of past generations of children, LaFlora has turned her eye towards the future generation. Specifically, LaFlora is hoping they pick up the mantle.

“As far as my vision,” said LaFlora. “I encourage more young people to consider remaining in Kewanee or returning after completing college to make a difference. I am sure there are some out there who have a brilliant idea to bring jobs into our community. Whoever you may be, follow your heart and your dream, find the contacts you need and make it happen.”

For LaFlora, she remains positive about the community’s future. “I am still hopeful and would like others to remain hopeful also. The future opportunities may look different, but we must be flexible and continue to work towards our goals.”