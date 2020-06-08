MACOMB – Last Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health approved the Illinois High School Association’s Return to Play Guidelines that allow IHSA student-athletes to return to participation.

And while Saturday was the first day programs could take the first steps of getting athletic seasons rolling, the ruling was not a green light for everyone to begin the summer activities.

“Part of the very first paragraph, it (Return to Play Guidelines) has to be approved by the local board of education and the county health department before we can do anything,” Macomb director of activities Steve Horrell said on Monday. “We have one approval, we’re waiting for the other. The plan came out at 1:45 on Friday, so obviously it was difficult to get approval right away, so we worked on a plan and added to their guidelines for Stage 1 and the return to play.

“We added a few bullet points we needed here locally before submitting the plan to the Board of Education and the McDonough County Health Department. We got one approval at 9 a.m. this morning, so now we’re waiting on the next one.”

Monday is schedule to be a big day for Horrell, Macomb and schools all around the county as they hope to get started on Tuesday.

“We have a meeting with (IHSA Executive Director) Craig Anderson (Monday) and the Illinois Athletic Director Association, then we’ve scheduled a meeting with our fall coaches and sponsors (Monday) evening to try to get some clarification with them, give them the guidance we have at this time,” Horrell said.

The State 1 guidelines do not allow student-athletes and teams to begin preparing for the upcoming school season as far as practices and drills go, but the guidelines do allow student-athletes and coaches to begin conditioning in groups of 10 or fewer.

The initial stage is a small but pivotal one as it allows for players and coaches to start the return to athletics.

“Personally, I like the idea that it is not sport specific right now, whatever happens these next two or three weeks, or whenever we can go to Stage 2 and be more sport specific, because we’re not utilizing one of our 25 contact days,” Horrell said. “As much as anything, this is a baby step to get back to where we need to be and want to be.”

The guidelines are just the start for Macomb, as Horrell plans to ease teams back into training.

“We’re going to go with just fall sports for now, that’s part of the guidance, Macomb has many multiple sport athletes, so we’re trying to just get the fall sports going now,” he said. “Questions will definitely be raised in the meetings, ‘we have five different football coaches, can we space them out on the turf, two soccer coaches, can we put nine athletes at each end?’

“Those questions will be asked and need an answer with Director Anderson. Our idea is to get together and start our plan because I guarantee we’ve probably had kids together throwing a ball. Our youth teams are playing in tournaments, so we need to follow the guidelines the IHSA and IDPH and the Illinois School Board has set.”

The IHSA had submitted its Return to Play Guidelines to the IDPH over 10 days ago, but meetings and approval of the rules had been pushed back five times.

“I believe the IHSA had plans submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health, but the world got in the way, there were important things beside COVID-19 and Return to Play that may have led to some delay,” Horrell said. “People could not be in their office space to look over the plan, I’m not sure what, but I do think the IHSA and the advisory committee came up with a good plan, a safe plan.”

But last Friday, the IDPH approved the guidelines, clearing the way for not just athletics, but extracurricular activities under the IHSA to begin the road to return, even if there may be some confusion, especially in the beginning.

“It is a little confusing, we’re using stages, Governor Pritzker is using phases for Restore Illinois, so we’re in Phase 3 of Restore Illinois but Stage 1 of Return to Play, so it can be confusing,” Horrell said. “Also, there are no guidelines for activities like marching band. Director Anderson did send along the National Federation of High School guidelines, but those are a little different and a little more stringent because of the indoor and outdoor rules.

“(Macomb Band Director Doug) Mr. Mattsey and I have been in contact pretty regularly and he is invited to be an attendee for our meetings as well so he can have clarification on what he can do.”

Until the all clear is given, Horrell and Macomb can only plan and seek input on a plan, something he has done regularly.

“I’ve been in contact with the ADs at Geneseo, A-Town, Quincy, asking what their plan looks like, discussing it,” Horrell said. “Part of our plan is to have a master schedule for our facilities. Yes, the track is open to the public and the tennis courts are open to the public, but we may say at this point in time, we’ll have nine athletes out there, so we’re going to use it. We also want to be good neighbors, but we want to get our kids out there as well.”