MACOMB — Portions of Macomb's drug-free, alcohol free workplace policy are being rewritten because of the state's legalization of marijuana. City Administrator Scott Coker discussed revisions during Monday's city council committee of the whole meeting.

"We need to go in two different directions with our policy," Coker said. While the thrust of the policy is that no employee can come to work under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or use such elements while on the job, the city has to recognize that certain city employees cannot use drugs at any time.

Coker said these employees include police officers, firefighters, and public works employees holding commercial driver's licenses. The administrator said the police department has its own separate policy and firefighters are described by the state as "safety-sensitive" employees.

The drug-free, alcohol-free workplace policy will continue to reference the Mid-West Truckers CDL policy, Coker said, and will cite a separate policy regulating drug and alcohol use by other employees.

Public Works CDL holders will remain subject to random drug testing while other employees will be tested when supervisors cite "reasonable suspicion" as a reason for the test.

In other business, council members discussed a proposal by Coker to offer a $25 water bill discount for each household that patronizes local businesses. He said the village of Frankfort uses this incentive and gave him permission to adapt it for Macomb.

The city would replace the money used for water bill discounts with $50,000 from its community improvement fund. Alderman Mike Wayland said that, if 2,000 households took advantage of the discounts, that could pump $300,000 into local businesses.

Mayor Mike Inman read a public comment submitted by Melissa Calhoun suggesting that the program works for Frankfort because it is a wealthy community. "Frankfort's median household income is three times that of Macomb," Calhoun said. She also said free school lunches are provided to three per cent of children in Frankfort but to 60 per cent of children in Macomb.

Coker said that, for budget reasons, he would like to cap the incentive program to the first 2,000 households. Aldermen said they would like to see the $150 applied to any retail store previously closed as "non-essential" and to restaurants.

The city administrator had previously suggested a six-week timeline for the incentive program. Aldermen suggested eight weeks, from June 15 to August 8.

"This is a great idea," Alderman John Vigezzi said. "The bottom line is that we need to help our local businesses get back on their feet."

Aldermen also heard a complete census count report from Community Development Coordinator John Bannon. He said 56 per cent of Macomb residences have submitted their census reports.

Bannon also said that most responses have been submitted online. "The Census Bureau thought three to four per cent of responses would be by telephone, but it's only been six-tenths of a percent."

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.