It was history in the making Saturday as hundreds of participants turned out for the Black Lives Matter civil rights protest at Veterans Park.

Estimates for the event's attendance total ranged from 400 to 600 people.

The turnout was a show of support for the movement following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officers May 25. That officer and others involved are facing charges for the incident.

The racially diverse crowd brought signs, some reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Their Names”, as a reminder Floyd is just one of many black men and women killed nationwide by law enforcement.

Ernest Toutant III, one of the organizers of the event, was overwhelmed by the turnout.

“I’m really happy with how many people are here,” he said. “This is how we see change in Kewanee.”

Other attendees had similar reasons for showing up. Ed Blanks, who grew up in Kewanee but lived several years in Minneapolis, said not showing up wasn’t an option.

“Well, I didn’t have a choice,” he said when asked why it was important for him to attend the protest. “This needed to be done. America has got to wake up. Either we do this together or we perish together. I think when everyone saw that video, you can’t be human and see that – someone getting their life drained out of them. This is just bigger than that.”

He said he wished widespread protesting had been done long ago.

Rae and Timothy Nolan brought their children with them. Timothy, a pastor of New Bethel Outreach Ministries Church of God, gave the opening prayer for the rally.

“This is a historic event,” Nolan said. “It’s etched in history and I think it’s important for our children to experience this.”

Sophie Nortman brought a sign to the protest that read “No Justice. No peace.”

“I think it’s important for everyone to be here,” she said.

Tamara Vaughn sat on a park bench waiting for the protest to begin. “I am standing up for all of the people that’s been killed,” she said. “There’s a lot of injustice everywhere, even here,” citing what she saw as the lopsided punishment handed out to black citizens by the criminal justice system.

After the final bus that brought protesters from the parking lot at Northeast Park had arrived at Veterans Park, the organizers addressed the crowd.

Nolan kicked off the event with a prayer, but reminded the crowd of the biblical story of Cain and Abel.

“Am I my brother’s keeper?” Nolan said. “The answer is 'yes.' We are our brother’s keeper. It doesn’t matter who our mothers are, we have the same father.”

Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore, along with other city and county officials and members of local and county police forces, also made a showing at the rally.

Moore gave a short speech, offering his support for the movement and change, saying he wasn’t going to stand in front of the crowd and pretend to understand what black Americans go through.

“I did not know George Floyd, but he did not deserve to die in that manner,” he told the crowd. “Let change start right here on the grassroots level. Let our work become infectious. It’s time to take a stand. If not today, when?”

Anthony Law, coordinator of diversity and inclusion at Carl Sandburg College, was the keynote speaker for the protest.

“You have as diverse of a crowd as I have seen,” Law told the protesters. “Real change is a commitment to say, 'No more, no more, no more.' ”

Law recalled the lines he recited as a child when saying the nation's Pledge of Allegiance.

“With liberty and justice for all. As a 54-year old man, I am still waiting for ‘all’ to become a reality,” he said. “That simple pledge – that’s all we’re asking. No more, no less.”

Law also reminded the crowd of the eight minutes and 46 seconds – the final minutes and seconds of the life of George Floyd, calling it the worst nightmare that some of them could imagine. He also told the protesters of a time he witnessed the beating of an unarmed motorist by police officers. That incident occurred in 1991, Law said.

“In 1992, I saw those officers acquitted.”

In 2020, he said, the names have changed, but the system remains the same.

Law challenged the crowd to be a part of the solution.

“What are you going to do to fix the system that has failed over and over again?” he asked. “I need you to act if we are going to change things.”

Real change, he said, starts in the community, just like Kewanee.

“Like I tell my students, 'If not you, who?' ”

Law urged Kewanee residents to bring awareness and build partnerships.

“I want you to remember one thing,” he said. “Black lives must matter until we can say all lives matter.”

Protest project manager Taurean Bond wrapped up the Veterans Park portion of the protest by addressing the group.

“It’s a beautiful day to make history,” he said, asking for a round of applause for Kentral Welcome, whose comment on social media became the catalyst for the protest. Welcome, originally from Kewanee, lives in California and did not attend the rally.

Bond also thanked the community who turned out.

“If it wasn’t for you, none of this would have been possible. I have never been prouder to be a member of this community,” Bond said. “It starts here.”

The protesters wrapped up the rally by marching down Second Street to Main Street. The line of protestors stretched for several city blocks. Along the way, marchers invoked the name of Xavier Hartman, a 19-year old local teen, who was killed in 2018 in rural Galva during a fatal encounter with James Love. Love was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death but was acquitted in January of 2019.

At Northeast Park, protesters held up fists for over eight minutes in solidarity with Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck.

The original plan was for protesters to lie on the ground, but Nolan told the crowd to stand, explaining that is because the right to stand was no longer afforded to Floyd.

The protest ended, as it began, in prayer.