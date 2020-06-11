Cambridge High School has announced details for graduation on Friday, June 19.

The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Goff-Stahl Field behind the high school. If adverse weather is in the area, the district will decide by 5 p.m. to postpone the ceremony to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

Principal Bob Reagan said graduation will follow all guidelines from the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Each graduate’s family will be allowed two vehicles. Immediate family members will enter the bowl and park on the track. Another vehicle may park on the top ring of the bowl.

Families will have assigned parking spots and do not need to arrive early to reserve a spot.

Reagan emphasized all family members and guests must remain inside vehicles during the ceremony. Parking sideways, sitting in the back of a pick-up truck and using a trailer will not be allowed.

“This request will have to be strictly adhered to,” Reagan said. “Anyone not complying with this request will be asked to leave the ceremony.”

For those unable to attend the ceremony, the district will provide a Facebook Live video on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Cambridgeschools.

Graduates should plan to arrive by 6:40 p.m. and meet by the victory bell in the north end zone at 6:55 p.m.

Each graduate will be assigned one of the chairs on the football field. The chairs will be 6 feet apart.

All graduates must wear a mask during the ceremony. Diplomas will be awarded on stage. Students lined up to go on stage must stand 6 feet apart. A student called to receive a diploma may enter the stage and remove the mask for photos while receiving the diploma.

Parents and family members will not be allowed to leave their vehicles to take pictures, Reagan stressed. The high school will have a photographer to take pictures, including individual shots of each graduate on stage.

These photographs will be posted on the district’s Facebook page. Parents may download the photos for free.

Anyone without a Facebook account can notify the school, which will e-mail photos to them.

Restroom facilities and refreshments will not be available.

“Your cooperation during this ceremony will be greatly appreciated,” Reagan said. “In order to have a ”live“ ceremony, these are guidelines that have been approved and we must follow.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff, we congratulate all of the graduates and their families and wish everyone the best for a safe, healthy and happy graduation,” the principal said.

The high school had a graduation ceremony for Riley Gustafson and Blaze Matheny, complete with caps and gowns, on Friday, June 5, because they were leaving for National Guard service.