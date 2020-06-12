A peaceful protest against racism is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, on the Jasper County Courthouse Square.

Organizers gained permission for the event, inspired by similar protests across the country after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Thursday night at the Jasper County Board meeting. Local organizers of the event emphasized speakers during the protest will not incite violence or offer words of hate.

A similar protest in Effingham last weekend drew hundreds of people from the area, including several young people from Jasper County. That demonstration was peaceful and educational on racism still present in the United States today, including small towns.